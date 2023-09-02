Save hundreds on a lifetime of web hosting this Labor Day with Bono Host

Modern life and work demands that you keep a website up and running, whether it’s a personal site highlighting your skills or a site for your business. This Bono Host lifetime subscription gives you all the hosting you need with no limits on the necessary tools, and right now it’s at a special price through September 4th.

Built on CloudLinux, and with uptime superior to the top thirty hosting sites, Bono Host offers unlimited domains, email boxes, subdomains, mySQL databases, and more. Sites can be imported or migrated at any time, with support for Python, Perl, and other standard site coding languages.

One-click app install and built-in anti-virus and DDoS protection make keeping your site safe and up-to-date simple. And if there are any issues, expert support with decades of knowledge is available at any time to help you resolve the issue.

Never worry about your hosting again with a lifetime subscription to Bono Host for $49.97, 96% off the $1615 MSRP, now through the end of September 4th.

Bono Host Unlimited Plan: Lifetime Web Hosting Subscription – $49.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.