Save on a personal or family plan to OfficeSuite

Working remotely and with different collaborators across the digital world can be challenging. One of the things that can be the most helpful for cross-platform working is compatibility. While having Microsoft Office can connect you with a lot of other users, so can getting plugged into compatible software. Office Suite features a full suite of office apps that are fully compatible with Microsoft Office. For a limited time, you can get a personal plan on sale for $44.99, or a family plan for $64.99.

Over 300 million people, households, and small businesses rely on OfficeSuite to generate reliable documents of a wide variety. You can use Documents for Microsoft Word-compatible documents, Sheets for spreadsheets that translate into Excel, Slides for slideshow and deck presentations, and so on.

Whether you’re working on a high-performance refurbished MacBook Pro, a Windows computer, or something else, OfficeSuite is available on any device. It also enables users to access multiple cloud services, including popular choices like MobiDrive, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive.

OfficeSuite also makes working PDFs far easier. For modern-day professionals, this is a huge time saver. With digital signatures, password protection, and timestamp features, you no longer have to worry about how to alter a PDF sent your way.

OfficeSuite is rated an impressive 4.5/5 stars on G2. One five-star review from there reads, “OfficeSuite provides ease of use by being a cross-platform office suite application that can be used by all OS. It also has PDF capabilities that cannot be matched.”

Get an OfficeSuite Personal Plan lifetime subscription for just $44.99 for a limited time.

Get an Office Suite Family Plan lifetime subscription for just $64.99 for a limited time.

OfficeSuite Family Plan Lifetime Subscription – $64.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.