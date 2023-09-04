The iPhone 15 Pro Max might have a disappointingly small battery

Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 in about two weeks, and if you’ve been following the rumors, you already know that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the model everyone is talking about. But while we were hoping for a big bump in the battery, a new rumor claims that might not be the case.

According to Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter), the iPhone 15 Pro Max “should have a 4,422mAh battery,” a slight bump over the 14 Pro Max’s 4,323mAh battery. Previous rumors claimed the 15 Pro Max would have a 4,852mAh battery, a much bigger boost.

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max should have a 4422mAh battery. Despite this small increase compared to the previous series, it should still be more efficient pic.twitter.com/FBzQzo5be3 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 31, 2023

However, even if Majin Bu’s numbers are correct, that doesn’t mean the iPhone 15 Pro Max won’t have a large leap in battery life. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max actually decreased in battery capacity from the 13 Pro Max, which had a 4,352mAh battery. And the iPhone 12 Pro Max also had a smaller battery than the 11 Pro Max (3,687mAh vs 3,969mAh).

Any increases to battery life are likely to come from the A17 Bionic chip and software. Apple has been testing iOS 17 for several months, but it’s likely holding back several new features and optimizations specific to the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already one of the longest-lasting phones, though several people have noticed an unusual degradation of battery health.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 Pro Max at its Wonderlust event on Tuesday, September 12. The new flagship phone is expected to bring a number of enhancements, including a titanium frame, USB-C charging port, and periscope zoom lens.