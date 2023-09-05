Best U.K. Apple Deals: Save money on iPad, Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

If you are in the U.K. and you are looking for a new Apple product this is the article for you! We have all the best Apple product deals in the U.K. right now from all the U.K. stores.
If you want to save money on a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini or even a Mac Studio we have deals below. If it’s an iPad you want – be it an iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini or a standard iPad – you can save money with the deals below. We also have deals on various models of iPhone and Apple Watch.
Apple rarely discounts its own products, but there are a few ways to save money on new Apple kit that you might want to consider.
With the September iPhone event on the horizon we could see discounts for the iPhone 14 series very soon. Apple tends to discount the previous generation when it launches a new generation of iPhones – this also applies to some other Apple products.
Another way to get a cut-price product from Apple is to shop in the Refurbished Store.
You may also be wondering if it’s worth waiting until the Black Friday shopping event at the end of November. Apple traditionally elects to give out gift vouchers rather than reducing prices, but you could get up to £150 voucher with a purchase if you wait until then.
Apple also offers year-round discounts to students, including a Back To School event where students can get up to £150 in gift cards – that deal is running in the U.K. until mid-October.
U.K. Apple prices are quite high, so you may be wondering if you can save money buying Apple products from another country.
But if you want a new Apple device right now, the various Apple resellers in the U.K. offer Apple discounts worth grabbing. In this article, we’ve highlighted some of the top discounts this month and we will do the same again next month, so check back then.
For even more deals, we’ve linked to our dedicated deals round-ups for each product category.
U.K. MacBook Pro deals
- Amazon: 14-inch, 10/16-core M2 Pro MacBook Pro, 512GB: £1,929.99 (£219 off)
- Amazon: 14-inch 12/19-core M2 Pro MacBook Pro, 1TB: £2,419.99 (£280 off)
- Amazon: 14-inch 12/30-core M2 Max MacBook Pro, 1TB: £2,999.98 (£349 off)
- Amazon: 16-inch 12/19-core M2 Pro MacBook Pro, 512GB: £2,199.97 (£499 off)
- Amazon: 16-inch 12/19-core M2 Pro MacBook Pro, 1TB: £2,579.98 (£319 off)
U.K. MacBook Air deals
- Amazon, M2 15-inch MacBook Air, 256GB: £1,259.98 (£140 off)
- Amazon, M2 15-inch MacBook Air 512GB: £1,429.97 (£169.03 off)
- Amazon, M2 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB: £1,024.99 (£124 off)
- Amazon: M2 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB: £1,249.99 (£199 off)
- Amazon: M1 MacBook Air 256GB: £829.97 (£169 off)
U.K. iMac deals
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 7-core GPU, 256GB: £1,239.97 (£159 off the new price of £1,399–note Apple used to sell this model for £1,249).
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU, 256GB: £1,299 (£300 off the new price of £1,599–note Apple used to sell this model for £1,449).
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU, 512GB SSD: £1,599.97 (£199 off the new price of £1,799–note Apple used to sell this model for £1,649).
U.K. Mac mini deals
- Amazon: M2 Pro Mac mini, 10/16-core, 512GB: £1,272 (£127 off)
- Box: M2 Mac mini, 8/10-core, 256GB: £599.99 (£49 off)
- Amazon: M2 Mac mini, 8/10-core, 512GB: £784 (£65 off)
U.K. Mac Studio deals
- AO, Mac Studio M2 Max: £1,914 (£185 off).
- AO.com, Mac Studio M2 Ultra: £3,887 (£312 off).
- Argos, Mac Studio M1 Max: £1,499 (£500 off old price).
U.K. iPad Air deals
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Air, 64GB, WiFi: £629.00 (£20 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Air, 256GB, WiFi: £818.93 (£30 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Air, 64GB, Cellular: £664.99 (£185 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Air, 256GB, Cellular: £809.99 (£219 off)
U.K. iPad deals
- Amazon, 10.9in 10th gen iPad 64GB WiFi, £449.99 (£50 off).
- Amazon, 10.9in 10th gen iPad 256GB WiFi, £639 (£40 off).
- Amazon, 10.2in 9th gen iPad 64GB WiFi, £299 (£70 off). Apple originally sold this model for £319, but increased the price to £369.
- Amazon, 10.2in 9th gen iPad 256GB WiFi, £484.99 (£64 off). This model originally cost £459 before Apple raised the price to £549.
U.K. iPad mini deals
- Amazon, 2021 iPad mini, 64GB, Wi-Fi: £519 (£50 off).
- Amazon, 2021 iPad mini, 256GB, Wi-Fi: £699 (£50 off).
- Amazon, 2021 iPad mini, 64GB, Cellular: £594.99 (£154 off).
- Amazon, 2021 iPad mini, 258GB, Cellular: £734.99 (£194 off).
U.K. iPad Pro deals
- Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 1TB, Wi-Fi for £1,599 (£100 off)
- Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 2TB, Wi-Fi for £1,999 (£149 off)
- Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 512GB, Cellular for £1,329.99 (£99 off)
- Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 1TB, Cellular for £1,749.99 (£130 off)
- Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 1TB, Wi-Fi for £1,899.99 (£149 off)
- Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 256GB, Cellular for £1,439.98 (£109.02 off)
- Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 1TB, Cellular for £2,079.99 (£149.01 off)
- Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 2TB, Cellular for £2,499.99 (£179.01 off)
U.K. iPhone 14 deals
- Argos, iPhone 14 Pro Max: £1,139 (£60 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 14 Pro: £1,039 (£60 off)
- John Lewis, iPhone 14 Plus: £864 (£85 off, plus two-year warranty)
- John Lewis, iPhone 14: £764 (£85 off, plus two-year warranty)
U.K. iPhone 13 deals
- John Lewis, iPhone 13: £699 (£50 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 mini (512GB): £929 (£50 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 mini (128GB): £599 (£50 off)
U.K. AirPods deals
- Amazon, AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe): £179 (£10 off)
- Amazon, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £239 (£10 off)
- Boots, AirPods Max: £539 (£10 off)
U.K. Apple Watch deals
- John Lewis, Apple Watch Ultra: £669 (£180 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm: £369 (£50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off)
