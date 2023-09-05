Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 8 in pre-Wonderlust event clearance sale

We’re just a week away from Apple’s Wonderlust event, where we’re expecting the iPhone 15 and a new Apple Watch Series 9. But if you’re not the waiting type, you can grab a new Apple Watch Series 8 right now for $310 as Amazon begins clearing out the old models.

According to Amazon’s listing, you can get the 41mm Apple Watch in either midnight or red for $310 and the 45mm Apple Watch in silver for $340, a savings of $89 and the best price we’ve seen since Prime Day. Other models are also on sale, but these are the deepest discounts.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be replaced next week by the Apple Watch Series 8, but it’s expected to have many of the same features, including an always-on Retina display, 3rd-gen heart rate, ECG, Blood-oxygen, and temperature sensors, always-on altimeter, and WR50 water resistance. While it’s sure to have other new features, the Series 9’s main upgrade is expected to be a more powerful S9 chip, but we’ve never had a problem with the S8’s performance.

Of course, you could wait a week and see if the Series 8 drops further, but there’s no guarantee the model you want will still be available. So if you want one, go grab it now.