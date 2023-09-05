Home / Apple Watch
Deal

Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 8 in pre-Wonderlust event clearance sale

Amazon is selling the 41mm model for $310 and the 45mm model for $339.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld SEP 5, 2023 8:16 am PDT
Apple Watch Series 8
Image: Foundry

We’re just a week away from Apple’s Wonderlust event, where we’re expecting the iPhone 15 and a new Apple Watch Series 9. But if you’re not the waiting type, you can grab a new Apple Watch Series 8 right now for $310 as Amazon begins clearing out the old models.

According to Amazon’s listing, you can get the 41mm Apple Watch in either midnight or red for $310 and the 45mm Apple Watch in silver for $340, a savings of $89 and the best price we’ve seen since Prime Day. Other models are also on sale, but these are the deepest discounts.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be replaced next week by the Apple Watch Series 8, but it’s expected to have many of the same features, including an always-on Retina display, 3rd-gen heart rate, ECG, Blood-oxygen, and temperature sensors, always-on altimeter, and WR50 water resistance. While it’s sure to have other new features, the Series 9’s main upgrade is expected to be a more powerful S9 chip, but we’ve never had a problem with the S8’s performance.

Of course, you could wait a week and see if the Series 8 drops further, but there’s no guarantee the model you want will still be available. So if you want one, go grab it now. 

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: