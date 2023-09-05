Apple buys classical music label BIS Records

After more than a year of teasing, Apple Music Classical finally launched this spring with an impressive catalog of classical music and a rather good interface. It looks like the catalog is going to get a boost soon, as Apple is acquiring Nordic classical music label BIS Records.

The Swedish company’s website has been updated to show a simple letter from BIS founder Robert von Bahr, thanking the team for all they’ve done over the last 50 years and announcing the agreement to be acquired by Apple.

We thought long and hard on how to maintain and build upon our prestigious history and looked for a partner who would further our mission, as well as an increased global platform to bring classical music to new audiences all over the world. Apple, with its own storied history of innovation and love of music, is the ideal home to usher in the next era of classical and has shown true commitment towards building a future in which classical music and technology work in harmony. It is my vision and my sincerest dream that we are all a part of this future. Robert von Bahr, BIS Records Founder

BIS Records will become a part of Apple Music Classical while retaining the entire personnel of BIS.