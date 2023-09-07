Macworld Podcast: The iPhone 15 ‘Wonderlust’ event and what to expect

Wonderlust is happening on September 12, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time. This is Apple’s annual fall event and as everyone knows, it’s when the company reveals its new iPhones and Apple Watches. We could even see new AirPods this time around. We talk about what we expect in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 854 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- Apple’s September 2023 iPhone 15 event: Date, time, and what will launch
- iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone Pro Max Ultra: What to expect
- iPhone 15: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone
- Apple Watch Series 9: Everything we know about the 2023 models
- New AirPods 2023: What to expect from the AirPods, Pro, Lite, and Max
- 5 clues in Apple’s iPhone 15 Wonderlust event invite
- 5 surprises we hope to see at Apple’s iPhone 15 Wonderlust event
