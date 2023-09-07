iOS 16.6.1: Update your iPhone now with this important security update

If you’ve got an iPhone or iPad, you’ll want to update it to iOS 16.6.1 or iPadOS 16.6.1 right away. Just released on September 7, 2023, the update fixes two security vulnerabilities that Apple says have been actively exploited.

There do not appear to be any other changes in this release.

Apple’s security content page lists two vulnerabilities: One in the ImageIO framework and another in Wallet. Processing a maliciously crafted image or attachment could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code. For both of them, the page says, “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

That means hackers in the wild are using these security flaws already, so you could definitely update your device right away.

The Wallet bug exists in watchOS as well, and Apple has released watchOS 9.6.2 to address the problem there.

For devices that do not support iOS 16 (iPhones prior to iPhone 8, 4th-gen iPads and 2nd-gen iPad Air or earlier), Apple will likely release a version of iOS 15 to address these issues if they also exist there. That will probably be 15.7.9 and is typically released within a few days of the iOS 16 release.

How to install iOS 16.6.1

Open Settings. Tap on General. Tap on Software Update.

Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the latest release.