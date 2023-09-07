macOS Ventura 13.5.2 update is now available

Apple on released macOS Ventura 13.5.2 on September 7. This contains a security update for what is listed in the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database as CVE-2023-41064, where a “maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution.” Ventura 13.5.2 fixes the issue.

Here are Apple’s security release notes:

ImageIO Available for: macOS Ventura Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2023-41064: The Citizen Lab at The University of Torontoʼs Munk School

The update comes three weeks after Apple released Ventura 13.5.1, which fixed a System Settings problem that prevented location permissions from appearing.

The next major update to macOS will be the release of Sonoma later this fall, probably in October. Apple is also rumored to release new M3 Macs around the same time, which could include a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and iMac.

To install the latest update on your Mac, head over to System Settings, then click Software Update, and Download and Install. Then follow the prompts and restart your Mac. It should take approximately 15 minutes.

