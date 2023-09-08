Upgrade any car with $184 off this 9″ Car Play compatible display

It’s best to keep your phone in your pocket while driving, but not every car has an in-dash system. This 9″ wireless display can be quickly hooked up and mirrors the phone you already have.

The 9″ IPS touchscreen uses Bluetooth 5.0 to sync with your phone. It will automatically mirror using either Apple Car Play or Android Auto, giving you full access to your maps, music, and other data without having to learn a proprietary system. A self-adhesive bracket and car charger make to compatible with 99% of all vehicles currently on the road, and it has both onboard speakers and an aux connection to connect to your radio.

It can also connect with devices via USB and accepts TF cards for more storage and expansion options. Set it up in the back for movies, in front for maps, or within reach to provide more entertainment and navigation options.

Upgrade your car with a touchscreen while keeping your phone stowed with this 9″ touchscreen for $104.99, 63% off the $289 MSRP.

9″ Wireless Heads Up Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring – $104.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.