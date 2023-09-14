Home / iPhone
Macworld Podcast: Introducing the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

Listen to the Macworld Podcast episode 855.
By Roman Loyola, Senior Editor, Macworld SEP 14, 2023 1:00 am PDT
Apple held its Wonderlust event and the new iPhone 15 and Apple Warches are here! On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the event, the new products, and more!

This is episode 855 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

If you want more info on the products announced at Wonderlust, visit “Catch up on everything announced” at the event.

