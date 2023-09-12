Wonderlust event: Last-minute rumors before the iPhone 15 keynote kicks off

The big day has finally arrived—in just a few hours Apple will kick off its Wonderlust event and unveil the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and more. You can follow along with all of the announcements right here and watch the keynote live on Apple’s YouTube stream below. And of course, we’re still tracking rumors as they come in leading up to the event.

We’ll be updating this story so please refresh for the latest information.

Wonderlust event: The latest news and rumors

Apple Store is down: As is customary before events, Apple has taken its online store offline.

Apple Watch FineWoven bands: Apple is expected to dump leather from its line of Apple Watch bands in favor of a new synthetic material called FineWoven.

New case materials: Apple is expected to drop leather and silicon for its iPhone cases and some Apple Watch bands and introduce a new environmentally friendly material.

No more mini: Apple’s 5.4-inch iPhone will likely be discontinued following the launch of the iPhone 15.

Grade 5 Titanium: MacRumors reports that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will use Grade 5 Titanium instead of stainless steel, the same alloy used in racecars and airplanes.

No 2TB model: While it has been rumored for a while that Apple would introduce a new 2TB tier for the iPhone 15 Pro models, MacRumors reports that 1TB will remain the top storage amount.

8GB of RAM: The same MacRumors source reports that the iPhone 15 Pro models will get a bump from 6GB to 8GB of RAM.

Wonderlust event: How to watch

Apple is streaming the iPhone 15 event for all to watch on its website and YouTube channel. If you can’t watch, you can follow along on this page for live updates as all the new products are announced.

Wonderlust event: What we expect to release

Apple is expected to launch several new products today, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max; the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2; and updated AirPods with USB-C.