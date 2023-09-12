It doesn’t look like Apple is releasing any new iPads this year

The clock is ticking for Apple’s Wonderlust event where the company is expected to reveal the new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, and perhaps an update to the AirPods Pro. Anything else? Well, according to an analyst, we’re not seeing iPads.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently posted on X (née Twitter) that Apple isn’t releasing new M3 MacBooks this year. Now Kuo says that the iPad is done for 2023. Kuo has a reputation as a reliable analyst; he’s also been correct more often than not.

今年年底前不大可能有新款iPad。

New iPad models are unlikely before the year's end. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 12, 2023

We could get nitpicky about Kuo’s post. Rumors have it that a new iPad mini could be released at the Wonderlust event, and you could say that upgrading the iPad mini (or any iPad in Apple’s current lineup) isn’t really the same as releasing a new model. “New iPad models” could refer to that rumored 16-inch iPad Pro reported by The Information.

But as it goes, the most straightforward interpretation is likely the most accurate, and in this case, Kuo means that we’ll have to wait until next year for any iPad upgrades. That makes sense since the iPad Pro already has an M2 processor and will likely get the M3 in the second half of 2024. The 10th-gen iPad was released nearly a year ago and the iPad Air was released in the spring of 2022; both these models can go a bit longer before being due for an upgrade. It’s only the iPad mini that is getting long in the tooth, having been released in 2021, but there isn’t much it needs other than a new chip.

So enjoy your new iPhones and Apple Watches, because they might be the last new Apple releases this year. To stay up to date with the latest iPad rumors, check out our iPad mini 7 and iPad Pro M3 roundups.