The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases

The iPhone 15 is lots of things, but it isn’t indestructible. Drop it, knock it, or scratch it, and it will suffer damage that no one would wish on their expensive new purchase.
The most obvious way to protect your iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, or 15 Pro Max—aside from leaving it in the box—is to buy a case that will take the hard knocks and scrapes, leaving your iPhone as Apple intended.
What to look for in an iPhone case
Protection: According to surveys in the U.S., 45 percent of phone owners will accidentally damage their phones, on average only 10 weeks after purchase. Keep your iPhone in a case and, whichever way it lands, it should be protected from everyday drops. If the case has a raised lip around the front, the screen should be saved from a crack. Look also. for a raised edge around the cameras at the back.
Apple doesn’t bother, but many case makers claim their cases either meet or exceed “certified military-grade protection”, usually MIL-STD-810G, which is a series of U.S. Department of Defense tests to determine the “overall durability of material system design” of objects. This doesn’t mean you can take them into combat, but does imply—although not proven—that the protection offered is robust and tested. The product should have been sequentially dropped onto each face, edge, and corner for a total of 26 drops onto two-inch thick plywood over concrete.
Some cases are made from TPU, a cover made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) that’s designed to protect your cell phone from getting scratched. It is softer and more flexible than plastic, but not as soft as silicone.
Fit: Aside from protective features, make sure you choose the right case for your exact model. That will ensure that it fits correctly over the buttons for uninterrupted use.
MagSafe: Also ensure that the case is MagSafe compatible so that you can charge wirelessly with a MagSafe charger while your iPhone 15 stays in its case. Check out our tests of the best MagSafe wireless chargers. You can, of course, still charge via a cable—which always be the fastest way to charge an iPhone—but make sure you use a USB-C to USB-C cable for iPhone 15 and at least a 20W USB-C charger—we recommend you start with a 30W or 45W charger; check out our recommended best iPhone chargers.
Style: Finally, while protection and charging are key factors to your iPhone 15 case, many of us appreciate some individuality to mark out the phone as ours. If this is important to you, look out for color choice and customization options.
Here we round up the best cases for the Apple iPhone 15 line, from Apple’s own range of cases, which for the first time doesn’t include any leather options, to third-party options that other leather and other features, colors, and designs that Apple doesn’t.
Best iPhone cases for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, Pro and Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe – Popular, Apple-branded colorful case range
Pros
- Made by Apple
- MagSafe compatible
Cons
- Expensive
MagSafe compatible: Yes
Colors: Orange Sorbet, Orange Sorbet, Winter Blue, Winter Blue, Guava, Clay. Light Pink, Black
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
The smooth Apple Silicone case is a classic, popular protective iPhone covering—available in the widest range of colors. There’s enough choice here to satisfy most people, but if you prefer to see the color of the iPhone itself, look to a clear case; see below.
Inside, the lining is soft microfiber to protect the iPhone itself from scratches.
There’s nothing particularly special about this Apple case apart from the fact that it’s made by Apple and has the famous logo on the back, but it is colorful and as protective as you need for everyday calamities.
You can’t go wrong buying an Apple-made case, but you can find more options elsewhere.
Apple iPhone 15 Clear Case with MagSafe – Best clear iPhone 15 case
Pros
- Made by Apple
- Shows off iPhone's color
- MagSafe compatible
Cons
- Expensive
MagSafe compatible: Yes
Colors: Clear
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
This simple iPhone 15 protective case from Apple is thin and light and doesn’t cover the color of your iPhone 15 that you purposefully chose when you purchased it. Why pick out a Pink or Yellow iPhone 15, only to cover it up in a black plastic case? With Apple’s Clear case, you get protection without ruining the look of the phone, although the prominent MagSafe icon on the back isn’t necessary, surely.
It’s made from a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and other flexible materials, with a scratch-resistant coating on both the inside and outside.
The colors on the new iPhone 15 models aren’t exactly exciting, though, so we wouldn’t blame you for deciding on something more joyful.
ESR iPhone 15 Zero Clear Case – Budget clear iPhone 15 case
Pros
- Shows off iPhone's color
- Affordable
Cons
- Not MagSafe compatible
MagSafe compatible: No
Colors: Clear
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
If you want basic protection for your new iPhone 15, the clear ESR Zero Clear Case has a 1.2mm front edge to protect the screen and a 0.7mm camera guard.
It isn’t wireless compatible so you’ll need to flip the case off if charging wirelessly. While it’s not too big a deal, I’d still pay extra upfront not to have to do that every time I want to charge wirelessly.
This bendable case weighs just 28g.
QDOS Hybrid Cases for iPhone 15 – Budget clear iPhone 15 cases
Pros
- Shows off iPhone's color
- Affordable
Cons
- Basic clear case isn't MagSafe compatible
MagSafe compatible: Yes, except basic Hybrid Clear case
Colors: Clear, Clear/Blue, Clear/Green, Clear/Pink, Clear/Gray, Clear/Black
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
QDOS has a range of similar but subtly different cases for the iPhone 15 family.
The most basic is the Hybrid Clear Case, which is affordable and does, unlike the ESR Zero case, support wireless charging, although not fast MagSafe.
One level up is the flexible Hybrid Soft + Snap Case that’s available in a range of clear/colored tones. The Snap part of its name relates to its MagSafe compatibility. MagSafe means a more secure connection, a therefore more efficient power exchange and a resulting faster charge.
The Hybrid Force + Snap Case has a rigid polycarbonate back and a flexible TPU frame with air cushions, compared to the Hybrid Soft’s soft-touch polycarbonate back panel and TPU bumper. It also has an antimicrobial treatment that QDOS claims “eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria”.
All three cases can absorb falls up to 2m and feature an anti-yellowing agent for “long-lasting transparency”.
Aside from its clear cases, QDOS also sells a Touch Pure + Snap Case range of colored cases that are MagSafe compatible, in blue, green, pink, gray, and black. It features a rigid polycarbonate back with a liquid silicone coating.
ESR iPhone 15 Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand – Best clear iPhone 15 case with stand
Pros
- Shows off iPhone's true color
- MagSafe compatible
- Built-in kickstand
MagSafe compatible: Yes
Colors: Clear, Clear/Black
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
A more functional clear option is ESR’s Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand, available for all models of the iPhone 15 family. Make sure you choose your exact model.
It is transparent aside from the giant MagSafe icon, MagSafe compatible and more affordable than the Apple clear case. And the kickstand is an added bonus, working in both landscape and portrait modes. ESR even suggests you can use it to carry your iPhone on your finger when your hands are full. If so, you’ll be interested in the protection it offers if it slides off your finger…
There’s the usual tough talk of military-grade protection, with the case featuring shock-absorbing AirGuard corners.
ESR
ESR has a range of iPhone 15 cases. The toughest is the iPhone 15 Armor Tough Case with Stash Stand (above), which features a two-part rugged MagSafe case with Stash Stand, built-in tempered-glass screen protector, dual-layer edges and even individual Armorite lens protectors.
iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
Casetify Ultra Bounce Case – Best custom iPhone 15 cases
Pros
- Plenty of customization options
- Protection levels
- MagSafe Compatible
Cons
- Expensive
MagSafe compatible: Yes (where stated)
Colors: Multiple customization options
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
Admit it… the iPhone 15 colors are, well, dull. The most customizable range of iPhone 15 cases we’ve seen are from Casetify, where you can choose colors, patterns, prints, artists, and personalization options, as well as levels of protection.
These cases are more expensive than the standard, but you pay for the widest range of options. The level of choice is almost overwhelming and you’ll have fun choosing the case that looks just right for you.
You can add a name or short word, plus add hearts and stars, fonts, and text colors if you desire.
Casetify also offers a range of protection levels: Basic (4.9ft drop protection), Strong (8.2ft drop protection, 3x MIL-STD-810G), Extreme (Bounce corners, 21.3 ft. drop protection, 6x MIL-STD-810G) and, for the 15 Pro and Pro Max, Ultra (Ultra Bounce corners, 32.8 ft. drop protection, 10x MIL-STD-810G, 6-layered rugged protection).
You’ll find all the customization options direct from Casetify—see the links above—and a wide selection on Amazon.com for U.S. customers,
Benks MagClap ArmorPro – Best Protective Case
Pros
- Nice woven kevlar design
- Extremely protective
Cons
- Not all models are MagSafe compatible
MagSafe compatible: Yes
Colors: Black
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
If you want something to really shield your new iPhone, the Benks MagClap ArmorPro is a grippy protective case that the maker is very proud to tell you is made from “3X military standard aerospace-grade 600D DuPont Kavlar fiber”—a super-strong material used in body armor and bulletproof vests, so it should be up to the job. It’s a woven fiber so it also feels slightly rough, which should stop the iPhone from falling out of your hand, as is often the case with smooth cases.
On the back, you’ll find a metal frame giving raised protection around the camera lenses. The buttons on the sides are nicely solid in the TPU frame that offers superior shock resistance.
Benks also sells a lighter MagClap ArmorAir model that has exposed buttons and no TPU frame. The ArmorPro can withstand a 6-foot drop; the ArmorAir just 4ft.
Both are MagSafe compatible, and priced the same.
The iPhone 15 version of the Benks case also fitted our iPhone 13, so we’d expect the same for the 15 Plus.
Apple iPhone 15 FineWoven Case with MagSafe – Replaces Apple's leather cases
Pros
- Smooth texture
- Made by Apple
- MagSafe compatible
Cons
- Expensive
MagSafe compatible: Yes
Colors: Pacific Blue, Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, Black
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
If you aren’t bothered about the actual color of your iPhone 15 and are happy to choose a different Apple-approved color for your case, the FineWoven Case adds protection and a soft, almost suede-like feel…
…but not ‘real’ suede as Apple has banished animal leather from its products, which would have pleased vegan co-founder Steve Jobs. Apple hasn’t gone the polyurethane vegan leather route either—it’s all in on anti-leather.
This case is instead made from durable micro twill, a fabric material known for its smooth texture, durability, and subtle diagonal pattern.
Its eco credentials are superior to Apple’s plastic Clear Case, as it’s made from 68% “post-consumer recycled content”, which Apple believes reduces carbon emissions compared to its old cow-based leather iPhone cases.
Apple does warn that the FineWoven material “may show wear over time”, and that using MagSafe accessories “will leave slight imprints”.
MOFT Snap Phone Case MOVAS
Pros
- Smooth texture
- Vegan leather
- Lanyard option
- MagSafe compatible
MagSafe compatible: Yes
Colors: Sapphire, Seafoam, Jet Black, Misty Cove
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
Somewhere in between real leather and Apple’s FineWoven is vegan leather, and this MOFT case is a great example.
The company makes a big deal about the case cover resisting dirt and stains, and not fading, as well as fending off “scratches from everyday items”—so don’t go cutting it with industrial diamonds.
It’s soft and smooth with a fake leathery pattern.
You can attach a quick-release lanyard—sold seprately—on anchors at the bottom, if you want to keep it with you but out of hand and pocket.
Torro Leather iPhone 15 Case – Proudly leather iPhone 15 case range
Pros
- Variety of styles
- Wallet-style features stand
Cons
- Wallet Case is not MagSafe
MagSafe compatible: Leather Bumper Case (yes); Leather Wallet Case (no)
Colors: Black, Tan, Dark Brown, Red, Navy Blue, Green
iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
All the Torro cases are handcrafted from premium top-grain US Aniline cowhide leather.
For protection, Torro claims that its GEO-AS-3 frame includes “specially designed thermoplastic elastomer into the internal structure of the frame”.
The Leather Wallet Case gives an all-around covering and includes an integrated stand function. You can store up to three credit/travel cards, and there’s even a compartment for old-school bank notes.
The iPhone 15 Bumper Case offers a good-looking leather back and side cover with a soft microfibre lining and a raised screen and camera lips for additional layers of protection.
The Leather Flip Case (Pro and Pro Max only) covers both the front and back of the iPhone and stores up to two credit or travel cards.
The Leather Pouch Case fits all 6.1-inch iPhones, including the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. As a holding pouch, this case lets you handle your iPhone as naked as Apple intended, but with drop and scratch protection while you’re on the move. Its quick push release at the base means you can easily remove the phone when you need it. You can charge your phone while it’s in the pouch, both via a USB-C cable and wirelessly at 7.5W.
Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 15 – Stylish leather iPhone 15 cases
Pros
- Stylish
- MagSafe compatible
Cons
- Cards prevent wireless charging
MagSafe compatible: Yes
Colors: Light Tan, Black, Monaco Blue, Steel Blue
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
Another leather iPhone case maker is Dutch designer Mujjo.
Mujjo has four different cases available for the iPhone 15, and all of them are crafted from premium leather—a material now abandoned by Apple itself.
Eager to win some green points, the company points out that sustainable DriTan water-free leather tanning is involved—this uses the moisture already present in the hides. The buttons, camera bump, microfibre lining, and polycarbonate inner shell are made from recycled plastic.
The Mujjo iPhone 15 Pro Shield Case (for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max) is designed to be super protective, as the name suggests, and is available for the two Pro models of the 15. Mujjo claims that drop protection is rated to 15 feet (5m), and it features an “ImpactCore internal bumper”. Take your choice of colors from Black or Steel Blue. From $64/£59/€59, depending on iPhone model: iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
The Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 15 (all models) is a more classic leather case, with a machined-metal rear camera bump that protects lenses. It’s available in Light Tan, Black, or Monaco Blue. (From $49/£49/€49, depending on iPhone model: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone Pro Max)
The Mujjo Full Leather MagSafe Wallet Case for iPhone 15 (all models) turns your iPhone into a physical as well as digital wallet. The leather card pocket can hold two or three bank, ID or travel cards.
Note that the cards must be removed for wireless charging. Available in Light Tan, Black, or Monaco Blue. From $54/£54/€54, depending on the iPhone model. (iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max)
Mujjo claims that its case for iPhone 13/14 and iPhone 14 Plus fit those models of the iPhone 15, but this compatibility goes against Apple and other case makers’ advice that the new iPhone is very similar in size but different enough to warrant a specific case rather than a case that fits older models. When we have samples in, we will test the claims.
Totallee iPhone 15 Clear Grip Case
Pros
- Shows off iPhone's color
- Cheaper than Apple
Cons
- MagSafe version costs extra
MagSafe compatible: Costs extra
Colors: Clear
Available for: iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
You can save some money by buying a Clear Grip case from Totallee, although note that the MagSafe-compatible version costs extra—still a little cheaper than Apple’s clear case but not by much. If you don’t charge wirelessly the entry-level non-MagSafe version is good value. We’d still prefer the wireless option, though.
The company claims that the case is made with “shock-absorbing material”, although it’s quite flexible (which does make it easy to remove from the iPhone).
Totallee also has a non-clear Thin Case for all models in white, black, red, green, and blue colors, a bit like the Apple FineWoven Case—again you have to shell out extra for the MagSafe version of the Totallee cases.
Does the iPhone 15 fit cases made for the iPhone 14 or 13?
Some case manufacturers—for example, Mujjo and Zagg—state that their iPhone 13/14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases will also fit the equivalent models of the 15 and that if you are upgrading from one of these models you might be able to switch out your case rather than need to buy a new one.
However, other casemakers specifically advise against this. Ashley Huang, MOFT co-founder and product manager, told Macworld that “the data size is completely different”.
“The corners of this generation of Apple are rounded and thinner than previous models. They do not match each other… Unless the mold is made very loose and not tightly matched, low-priced products that require a very low fit with the phone may have the opportunity to be compatible.”
Totallee stated that the sizes of the iPhone 13/14/15 are “similar but different”. “We design our cases to the exact specifications of each model to ensure an optimal fit.”
Apple