The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases

The iPhone 15 is lots of things, but it isn’t indestructible. Drop it, knock it, or scratch it, and it will suffer damage that no one would wish on their expensive new purchase.

The most obvious way to protect your iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, or 15 Pro Max—aside from leaving it in the box—is to buy a case that will take the hard knocks and scrapes, leaving your iPhone as Apple intended.

What to look for in an iPhone case

Protection: According to surveys in the U.S., 45 percent of phone owners will accidentally damage their phones, on average only 10 weeks after purchase. Keep your iPhone in a case and, whichever way it lands, it should be protected from everyday drops. If the case has a raised lip around the front, the screen should be saved from a crack. Look also. for a raised edge around the cameras at the back.

Apple doesn’t bother, but many case makers claim their cases either meet or exceed “certified military-grade protection”, usually MIL-STD-810G, which is a series of U.S. Department of Defense tests to determine the “overall durability of material system design” of objects. This doesn’t mean you can take them into combat, but does imply—although not proven—that the protection offered is robust and tested. The product should have been sequentially dropped onto each face, edge, and corner for a total of 26 drops onto two-inch thick plywood over concrete.

Some cases are made from TPU, a cover made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) that’s designed to protect your cell phone from getting scratched. It is softer and more flexible than plastic, but not as soft as silicone.

Fit: Aside from protective features, make sure you choose the right case for your exact model. That will ensure that it fits correctly over the buttons for uninterrupted use.

MagSafe: Also ensure that the case is MagSafe compatible so that you can charge wirelessly with a MagSafe charger while your iPhone 15 stays in its case. Check out our tests of the best MagSafe wireless chargers. You can, of course, still charge via a cable—which always be the fastest way to charge an iPhone—but make sure you use a USB-C to USB-C cable for iPhone 15 and at least a 20W USB-C charger—we recommend you start with a 30W or 45W charger; check out our recommended best iPhone chargers.

Style: Finally, while protection and charging are key factors to your iPhone 15 case, many of us appreciate some individuality to mark out the phone as ours. If this is important to you, look out for color choice and customization options.

Here we round up the best cases for the Apple iPhone 15 line, from Apple’s own range of cases, which for the first time doesn’t include any leather options, to third-party options that other leather and other features, colors, and designs that Apple doesn’t.

Best iPhone cases for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, Pro and Pro Max

Does the iPhone 15 fit cases made for the iPhone 14 or 13?

Some case manufacturers—for example, Mujjo and Zagg—state that their iPhone 13/14 and iPhone 14 Plus cases will also fit the equivalent models of the 15 and that if you are upgrading from one of these models you might be able to switch out your case rather than need to buy a new one.

However, other casemakers specifically advise against this. Ashley Huang, MOFT co-founder and product manager, told Macworld that “the data size is completely different”.

“The corners of this generation of Apple are rounded and thinner than previous models. They do not match each other… Unless the mold is made very loose and not tightly matched, low-priced products that require a very low fit with the phone may have the opportunity to be compatible.”

Totallee stated that the sizes of the iPhone 13/14/15 are “similar but different”. “We design our cases to the exact specifications of each model to ensure an optimal fit.”