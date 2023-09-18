iOS 17 adds lots of new Ringtones and Text Tones

There are a few surprises in the public release of iOS 17, with a few tweaks and additions that didn’t first appear in the earlier beta releases. One of the most intriguing is the big list of new Ringtones and Text Tones.

There are 24 new Ringtones:

Arpeggio

Breaking

Canopy

Chalet

Chirp

Daybreak

Departure

Dollop

Journey

Kettle

Mercury

Milky Way

Quad

Radial

Scavenger

Seedling

Shelter

Sprinkles

Steps

Storytime

Tease

Tilt

Unfold

Valley

Your ringtone won’t automatically change when you update to iOS 17, though. Reflection is still the default, but you’ll find it (and all the other tones) down in the Classic category.

If you want to update your ringtone to one of these, open Settings, choose Sounds & Haptics, then tap Ringtone.

It’s not just ringtones that have been updated. Text Tones, which are often used for lots of different alerts, such as Messages and Mail, are new as well. Again, the current Note ping sound will remain your default, but it and others have moved to the Classic category. The iOS 17 tones are:

Antic

Cheers

Chord

Droplet

Handoff

Milestone

Passage

Portal

Rattle

Rebound

Slide

Welcome

Chord is the only tone on that list that you would find on iOS 16, the rest are all new. You can check them all out in the same Sounds & Haptics setting under Text Tone.