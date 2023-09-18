iOS 17 adds lots of new Ringtones and Text Tones

There are a few surprises in the public release of iOS 17, with a few tweaks and additions that didn’t first appear in the earlier beta releases. One of the most intriguing is the big list of new Ringtones and Text Tones.
There are 24 new Ringtones:
- Arpeggio
- Breaking
- Canopy
- Chalet
- Chirp
- Daybreak
- Departure
- Dollop
- Journey
- Kettle
- Mercury
- Milky Way
- Quad
- Radial
- Scavenger
- Seedling
- Shelter
- Sprinkles
- Steps
- Storytime
- Tease
- Tilt
- Unfold
- Valley
Your ringtone won’t automatically change when you update to iOS 17, though. Reflection is still the default, but you’ll find it (and all the other tones) down in the Classic category.
If you want to update your ringtone to one of these, open Settings, choose Sounds & Haptics, then tap Ringtone.
It’s not just ringtones that have been updated. Text Tones, which are often used for lots of different alerts, such as Messages and Mail, are new as well. Again, the current Note ping sound will remain your default, but it and others have moved to the Classic category. The iOS 17 tones are:
- Antic
- Cheers
- Chord
- Droplet
- Handoff
- Milestone
- Passage
- Portal
- Rattle
- Rebound
- Slide
- Welcome
Chord is the only tone on that list that you would find on iOS 16, the rest are all new. You can check them all out in the same Sounds & Haptics setting under Text Tone.