Tackle holiday shopping with a free $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* when you sign up as a Gold Star Member

It’s already that time of year to start shopping for the holidays. Beyond picking out gifts for friends and family, you also have to think about seasonal meals and treats for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and whichever winter holidays you may celebrate.

Something that may help you stretch your budget across both gifts and groceries is a Costco Gold Star Membership. Currently, when you sign up for your first year ($60), you’ll also get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Costco: Where members find value

Costco has more than 500 warehouse locations across the United States, and your Gold Star Membership is valid at every one. Shop at locations closest to home for day-to-day groceries and household essentials, and visit other warehouses when you go on vacation or fly home for the holidays.

Discover clothing, grocery, health, home, cleaning, and pet items from Kirkland Signature™ or brand-name electronics, gadgets, and products from Dyson, KitchenAid, and LG, among many others. Instead of hopping between the grocer and department stores, you might be able to check off several errands under one roof at Costco.

Convenient savings at every corner

Some Costco warehouses have more perks like Costco Gas Station, Costco Tire Center, pharmacy, and vision center. You could find savings on new tires, a full tank of gas, filling your prescriptions, and even on new eyeglasses.

Don’t forget about holiday shopping. Browse practical or fun gifts, Halloween candy, Thanksgiving ingredients, and special holiday treats like pumpkin pie.

Take advantage of this promotion and get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* when you sign up for a one-year Gold Star Membership for $60.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card – $60

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

**Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.