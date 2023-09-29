Can an Apple TV 4K make Facetime calls? It can if you have the right one

Apple extended FaceTime calls to the Apple TV 4K with the latest iOS 17 and tvOS 17 releases, so long as you have the right specifications. For an iPhone, that’s simple: you need at least an iPhone XS or XR model or later. However, it’s harder to tell if you have the right Apple TV: you need not just an Apple TV 4K (the HD model isn’t supported), but a second-generation or third-generation Apple TV 4K.

Do you know which you have? There are ways to tell, but I discovered in testing this feature that I had purchased in 2022 an out-of-date (thus cheaper) Apple TV 4K first-generation model–meaning I’m in line for an upgrade, as is everyone else who wants this new FaceTime option.

Find your precise Apple TV 4K model to see if you can use FaceTime with tvOS 17. Foundry

You can find out which model of Apple TV 4K you have by examining the device, which has faintly printed details in extremely tiny type on its body (use the Magnifier on your iPhone) with the flashlight) or by powering up your Apple TV and going to Settings > General > About. In the About screen look for the Model field. The numbers used for the Apple TV 4K are found at this support note and summarized as follows:

A1842 : Released in 2017, the Apple TV 4K first generation comes with a black Siri Remote (first generation).

: Released in 2017, the Apple TV 4K first generation comes with a black Siri Remote (first generation). A2169 : Shipped in 2021, the Apple TV 4K second generation comes with a silver Siri Remote (second generation).

: Shipped in 2021, the Apple TV 4K second generation comes with a silver Siri Remote (second generation). A2737 and A2843: Apple opted for two models in 2022: one only supports Wi-Fi for local networking (A2737); the other adds gigabit ethernet (A2843). Both come with a silver Siri Remote that is apparently marked third generation but looks identical to the previous silver one.

(The Siri Remote is called that in countries that support Siri; in other countries, it’s called the Apple TV Remote.)

