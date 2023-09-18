AirPods and iOS 17: Everything you need to know

Last June, Apple revealed three new features for the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro, along with some improvements to make all of the AirPods even better. These features went through a beta period that started at Apple’s WWDC, but they are now available to the general public as a firmware update. Here are the new features and updates.
AirPods and iOS 17: New and updated features
Adaptive Audio
This is a new listening mode that’s a cross between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation. It can block noises such as leaf blowers but also allow other noises through, such as passing cars. Adaptive Audio is good in situations where you want to enjoy your listening experience without compromising safety.
Compatible with: 2nd-gen AirPods Pro
Conversation Awareness
For those times when someone talks to you while you’re still wearing your AirPods, Conversation Awareness comes in handy. It can detect human speech and lower the volume of what you’re listening to, but then it enhances the voices in front of you and reduces background noise.
Compatible with: 2nd-gen AirPods Pro
Personalized Volume
Ever feel like you’re constantly adjusting the audio quality? With Personalized Volume, machine learning is used to understand your environmental conditions and listening preferences over time, eventually leading to the AirPods being able to automatically adjust and fine-tune the audio.
2nd-gen AirPods Pro
Automatic Switching
Apple has tweaked this existing feature so that it’s faster and more reliable when you’re moving from, say, your iPhone over to your Mac.
Compatible with: All AirPods
Apple
Mute and Unmute
When using AirPods during a phone call, users can press the AirPods stem (or press the Digital Crown on the AirPods Max) to mute or unmute the microphone.
Compatible with: 3rd-gen AirPods, 1st- and 2nd-gen AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
AirPods and iOS 17: How to update to iOS 17
The new features and upgrades are added to the AirPods via a firmware update, for free. However, users cannot trigger the installation of the update. It is installed automatically. The following must be met for the installation to occur:
- An iPhone or iPad with an internet connection must be near the AirPods.
- The earbuds need to be in the charging case.
- The charging case needs to be connected to a charger.
To see if the firmware has been updated, you can check the firmware version. Here’s how:
- Launch the Settings app and tap on Bluetooth.
- In the My Devices section, look for your AirPods and tap the “i” button.
- A page will appear that shows the details of your AirPods. In the About section, look at the number listed in the Version section.
According to Apple’s listing of the AirPods firmware version, the version with the new features and updates is 6A300/6A301. If you see one of these numbers, then the update is installed.