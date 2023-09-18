AirPods and iOS 17: Everything you need to know

To see if the firmware has been updated, you can check the firmware version. Here’s how:

Launch the Settings app and tap on Bluetooth. In the My Devices section, look for your AirPods and tap the “i” button. A page will appear that shows the details of your AirPods. In the About section, look at the number listed in the Version section.

According to Apple’s listing of the AirPods firmware version, the version with the new features and updates is 6A300/6A301. If you see one of these numbers, then the update is installed.