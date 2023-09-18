Get ready for the iPhone 15 with $49 off the new USB-C AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro just got an update at the iPhone 15 event to bring USB-C and a few other improvements, and they’re already on sale: Best Buy is selling the new AirPods Pro with a USB-C case for $200, a savings of $49, and the best price we’ve seen so far.

The latest update brings a USB-C port to the charging case for compatibility with the iPhone 15’s reverse wired charging feature. Otherwise, the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro have the same design as the original model but have lots of upgrades inside. The new model has better battery life (6 hours vs. 4.5 hours), improved audio quality, and several new features, including Adaptive Transparency mode and improved 2X noise cancellation. Other than a USB-C port on the case, the updated model adds support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro and better protection against dust and debris.

With the new features in iOS 17, you’ll also get Adaptive Audio that blends Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation that blends the music you’re listening to with your changing environments to create a more natural experience. Plus you’ll get faster automatic switching and new mute controls.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the latest AirPods Pro “the best choice for those who use Apple products,” and with a $50 discount and a new USB-C case, they’re even better.