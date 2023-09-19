One of Apple’s best budget phones is on sale for $210

Every new year, smartphones keep getting smarter and more loaded with bells and whistles. But if you don’t need all of the latest and greatest technology and don’t want to spend upwards of $1,000 on a new phone, there’s a better option that can make owning an iPhone more affordable.

Apple’s iPhone 8, released in 2017, is an excellent smartphone for those who want to retain a little simplicity and save some money. For a limited time, it’s available for only $209.99 (reg. $849) for Macworld readers.

The iPhone Phone 8 is equipped with 256GB of space, a 4.7″ Retina display, and a glass back design that supports wireless charging. This A+ refurbished iPhone 8 also comes with an A11 Bionic chip that’s 70 percent faster than the A10, giving it outstanding multitasking and graphics performance for a phone.

You might think there’s no way you can get this 2017 model at a reasonable price, but when you buy refurbished, you can save a bundle. And considering this device boasts a Grade A+ rating, it’s truly like you’re getting it brand new. There may be extremely minimal wear and tear, but this pre-owned iPhone 8 has been professionally refurbished into full factory condition.

Find out why Macworld gave the iPhone 8 a 4/5-star rating.

For a limited time, you can get a Grade A refurbished iPhone 8 for just $209.99 (reg. $849).

Apple iPhone 8 (A1863) 256GB – Gold (Grade A+ Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Unlocked) – $209.99

See Deal





Prices subject to change.