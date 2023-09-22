Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe review

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Charges Watch, iPhone, AirPods

Fast charge Watch

15W MagSafe for iPhone

Small footprint Cons In black only Our Verdict A multi-device charging station is a great way to declutter your desk or bedside table, removing multiple cables and wall chargers. The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is a small-footprint charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods that is fully certified and so charges your Apple devices at the fastest possible speeds.

Price When Reviewed

$149.99

Best Prices Today: Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

Retailer Price Twelve South $149.99 View Deal $1505 View Deal

Many of us have bought wholeheartedly into the Apple ecosystem, with Mac computer, iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. That can lead to a lot of different chargers and cables to keep under control on our desk, bedside table or backpack.

A charging station that can power more than one Apple device is the taming solution to this mess of multiple chargers.

We’ve reviewed the best iPhone chargers and best Apple Watch chargers, but some can tackle the charging demands of both, and handle an AirPods charging case and even a second phone at the same time.

Twelve South makes some high-quality, stylish Apple accessories, and its HiRise 3 Deluxe is another premium hit.

It is fully Apple certified, so can fast-charge any MagSafe iPhone (iPhone 12, 13, 14 or 15 models but not SE) at 15W as well as fast-charge an Apple Watch (Series 7, 8, 9, SE and Ultra) at 5W and Apple AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation AirPods, and all AirPods Pro) at 7.5W.

You can even swap out the AirPods for a second iPhone (iPhone 8 and later) via 7.5W Qi rather than full MagSafe.

You can place your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode or flat on the base. The Qi charging base can accept either AirPods or a second phone. Twelve South

Design

As with other Twelve South products, the cmpact HiRise 3 Deluxe will not shame your Apple products. It’s made of aluminum with a soft vegan leather-wrapped base so fits with Apple’s new no-leather mandate. It’s a small-footprint design—taking up about the same space on your desk as an iPhone Pro Max: 6.3-x-3.4 inches (15.9-x-8.5cm). It’s 6 inches (15.4cm) tall, and weighs 14oz (396g).

There’s just one model, in black—we’d have appreciated a white option to fit with alternative aesthetics.

The MagSafe iPhone charger can angle and tilt by 35-degrees, and hold the device in either landscape or portrait—so great in StandBy mode.

The Apple Watch Fast Charger can lay flat or pop up to power up your Watch in Nightstand mode.

It comes with a 40W power adapter, with four international plug heads to choose from: U.S., U.K., E.U. and AU/NZ. The power cable is 5-foot (1.5m) long.

Performance

Charging all three devices at the fastest possible speeds is the HiRise 3 Deluxe’s super-power over its competition. In tests it charged an Apple Watch to 50% in 35 minutes, and to 100% in 84 minutes. A quick 10-minute blast will easily keep your Watch going through the night. At the same time it pushed a faded iPhone to 80% in around 100 minutes.

Its closest competitor is Belkin’s Boost Up Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe, which is similarly priced. The HiRise 3 Deluxe wins with its Watch fast charging and also its tiltable MagSafe iPhone charging pad.

The Journey Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is cheaper and has a detachable Watch charger, but its charging speeds are not as fast as it’s not fully Apple certified for fast charging (iPhone or Watch).

Anker’s 3-in-1 Cube can fast-charge an iPhone but is not as fast as the HiRise at charging a Watch.

ESR’s HaloLock 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set is great for portability—you’ll gave to have a very large pocket to slip the 6-inch high HiRise in—but doesn’t offer fast charging for either iPhone or Watch.

The 2-in-1 Zens MagSafe + Watch travel charger is likewise more portable but not a Watch fast charger—and can’t handle an AirPods case at the same time.

We have reviewed more products in our roundups of the best MagSafe chargers and best Apple Watch chargers.

Foundry

Price & availability

The HiRise 3 Deluxe costs $149.99 / £149.99 / €169.99, and is available direct from Twelve South (U.S. and E.U.) or the U.S. Apple Store. It is expected to hit the U.K. Apple Store in mid October. Until then, it’s not an easy buy for U.K. customers as there is no local Twelve South store in that country and it’s an Apple Store exclusive so not yet on sale on Amazon.

Should I buy the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe?

A multi-device charging station is a great way to declutter your desk or bedside table, removing multiple cables and wall chargers. The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is a small-footprint charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods that is fully certified and so charges your Apple devices at the fastest possible speeds unlike any other currently available 3-in-1 charger.

We’d have loved a version in white, but it ticks every other top-spec box we’d expect from a premium charging station. It goes straight to the top of our 3-in-1 Apple-device charging station charts.



