Macworld Podcast: What‘s cool about iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10

Listen to the Maworld Podcast episode 856.
By Roman Loyola, Jason Cross and Michael Simon, Macworld SEP 21, 2023 1:00 am PDT
iOS 17 features on iPhones
Image: Apple

Earlier this week Apple backed up the truck and dropped a whole bunch of operating systems on us! iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and even tvOS 17! They’re all here and we talk about them in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 856 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Listen to episode 856 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 856 on Spotify

