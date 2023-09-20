The world’s top-grossing language learning app is an extra $30 off now

If you’re going abroad sometime soon, why not learn the language of your destination ahead of time? With a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, you could become conversational in as little as 30 days. Get it on sale for just $169.97 now through September 24th.

Babbel is rated 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, and it was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and is trusted by more than ten million people worldwide. The bite-sized, accessible curriculum is designed to help you learn a new language quickly by focusing on practical topics like navigating, ordering food, and shopping, so you can hone in on the most important words and phrases before you reach your destination. It’s one of the easiest ways to learn a new language, and you’ve got 14 to choose from.

Learn a new language quickly. Now through 11:59 pm PDT on 9/24, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for an extra $30 off our already discounted price at just $169.97.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $169.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.