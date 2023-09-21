Dollar Flight Club scores you the best flights anywhere – and lifetime membership is now only $69.97

Look, we’re not gonna tell you how to conduct your business. However…it’s not too early to start thinking about holiday travel plans. And we all know that doesn’t just mean tickets to get to Grandma’s house. This holiday season could be spent in Cancun…or Norway…or how about Christmas Down Under? All options are on the table, particularly if you’re a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus member. And right now, you can start fielding a lifetime of exceptional travel deals by joining DFC at one of its lowest prices of the year, just $69.97 only now through September 24th.

Rated 4.5/5 stars on TrustPilot, Dollar Flight Club is like you’ve got a friend working in the airline industry. Once you pick your home airport and some prime destination, DFC gets to work, sourcing great airline flight deals and winging them your way in minutes. In many cases, they’ll even get airline pricing mistakes into your hands fast enough to actually get you tickets before the glitches are fixed. As a Premium Plus member, you’ll find even business and first class flight deals, not just seats in economy.

And when you consider recent juicy deals like roundtrip tickets to Peru or Greece for under $300 each, Switzerland or Thailand for under $400 each, even roundtrip to Hawaii for just $99, all it takes is one fantastic score to help DFC pay for itself for life.

Along with those huge ticket savings, Dollar Flight Club members get even more privileges, including savings of up to 50% off from some of DFC’s biggest, baddest partners like Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more.

Get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus membership on sale now for just $69.97 if you make your coupon-free purchase by 11:59 p.m. on September 24th.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) – $69.97

Fly anywhere for $69.97

Prices subject to change.