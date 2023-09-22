Power is now portable with this handy 3-in-1 wireless charging pad for only $32.99.

We’re always looking for ways to keep more of our critical devices powered up and running while carting around fewer cables, connectors and charging bricks.

With this nifty 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging pad, you can get all that charging versatility all in one compact, handy little power hub.

While traditional charging cables pour out of pockets and over desktops like a sprawling mess, this convenient charger tightens everything up, unfurling into an unobtrusive 9 inches, then the soft silicone material folds up 180 degrees easily for fast transport anywhere you go.

Meanwhile, this pad is a multitasker, serving up to 15W of power to up to three devices at once. That gets your iPhone (models 11 up to 14), AirPods and even your Apple Watch all juicing up at the same time, so you can keep up with your favorite studies and activities. Strong magnetic suction even locks your iPhone into place to serve as a helpful phone stand, even while the unit is charging.

Of course, just in case you need some connectivity help, a charging cable is also included to help make sure all your thirsty devices can take full advantage.

Just slip the charging pad into your back pocket or carrying bag and you’ll be ready to power up your most important devices anywhere and everywhere you need.

Improve your power flow and keep things tidy with this 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging pad, originally $69.99, but now just $32.99 while this current deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.