PSA: Your new iPhone 15 needs an update and a Polishing Cloth

The iPhone 15 officially arrives today and people all around the world will be eager to get up and running as soon as possible. But there are a couple of things you should know if you’re one of the happy early adopters.

Apple has issued two support documents that address potential issues with the iPhone 15. The first could come into play almost immediately: Apple yesterday pushed out an iOS 17.0.2 update that specifically addresses “bug fixes and security updates” in the iPhone 15. It’s not pre-installed on the first batch of iPhones, so your new iPhone will need an update before you can use it.

We’re not sure what the update specifically fixes, but it appears to be somewhat major. In a new support document titled, “If your new iPhone gets stuck on the Apple logo when you transfer from your previous device,” Apple supplies reset instructions that specifically mention the iPhone 15, so more than a few people are expected to experience such a problem. We assume the stuck logo and update are related, so if you’re prompted to update your iPhone during setup, don’t skip it.

The other support document is less serious but just as concerning for people who bought an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. In an article about cleaning your iPhone, Apple notes that the iPhone 15 Pro models may need a little extra attention: “For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look.”

So if you were constantly wiping off fingerprints from your stainless steel iPhone, it seems like the iPhone 15 Pro’s new titanium sides will be just as frustrating. Thankfully, Apple sells a solution for just $19.