Get a 15-inch MacBook Air for less than an iPhone 15 Pro Max with this crazy deal

Amazon is knocking $250 off the MSRP.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld SEP 23, 2023 1:13 pm PDT
If you’re looking for a new laptop, the 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the best you can buy, with a fantastic display and a thin and light design. But today’s sale makes an incredible value too: Amazon is selling the 15-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $1,049, a savings of $250 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 15-inch MacBook Air was introduced at WWDC and is Apple’s first 15-inch laptop since 2019. Its Liquid Retina display has super-slim bezels and the incredibly thin and light design makes it easy to slip into a bag or backpack. You’ll also get a speedy M2 processor, all-day battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and the fantastic Magic Keyboard. And you’ll be all set for macOS Sonoma when it arrives on Tuesday.  

In our 4.5-star review, we loved the 15-inch MacBook Air’s “absolutely excellent processor” and “bright, sharp, and colorful” display. And at this price, it’s got an incredible price too.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

