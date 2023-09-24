This all-time-low sale on Apple’s 35W dual-port charger is perfect for the iPhone 15

Now that the iPhone 15 has USB-C, you can finally dump your Lightning cables and charge everything with the same cord. But you still need a great power adapter and Apple’s newest dual-port charger is one of our favorites, especially at this price: Amazon is selling Apple’s 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter for $45, a savings of $14 and matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

This power adapter has a pair of down-facing USB-C ports and a compact design with folding prongs. Either port can deliver 35 watts of juice to your device, and it has enough power to fast charge an iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple recommends this charger for use with the MacBook Air, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

So whether you need a new power adapter or have an old one lying around, this charger will quickly become your favorite. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.