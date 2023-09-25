iOS 17 lets you pick a different default search engine for private browsing

iOS 17 only just arrived last week and we’re still discovering new features that Apple didn’t tell us about. For instance, this one: In the Safari settings, you can now choose separate default search engines for standard and private browsing.

While you’ve long been able to change the default search engine on your iPhone, there’s a new tab in the Safari settings for “Private Search Engine.” Like the standard search engine, you can select between Google, Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia, or pair it with the main default search engine like before. The feature was discovered when an Apple executive testified during the Google antitrust trial.

Foundry

Apple also redesigned private browsing in Safari, making it both easier and safer to access. A simple swipe on the tab bar at the bottom of the window switches between standard and private browsing, and you can also lock private windows when you’re not using them. Locked windows won’t appear until authenticated with Touch ID, Face ID, or your iPhone’s passcode by going to the Privacy & Security section in the Safari settings and turning on the Require Face ID (or Touch ID) to Unlock Private Browsing toggle.

The changes to searching could signal a more significant change coming in a future version of iOS. Apple has been rumored for years to be building its own search engine, with recent reports suggesting the project is a high priority. Apple reportedly receives upwards of $15 billion per year from Google to ship as the default search engine on all Apple devices, but a homegrown search engine would certainly be more valuable to a company that sells devices that prioritize privacy.