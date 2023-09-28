Macworld Podcast: The iPhone 15 Pro Max, reviewed

We’ve talked a lot about the iPhone recently, and a lot of that talk is our analysis of rumors and announced specifications and features. But now, Mike and Jason have the actual phones, so for this episode we talk about the new iPhone 15 Pro Max from a hands-on perspective.
This is episode 857 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 857 on Apple Podcasts
Listen to episode 857 on Spotify
Click on the links below to learn more about what was discussed on the show.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple’s best, boringest iPhone
- Your new iPhone 15 needs an update and a Polishing Cloth
- iOS 17 superguide: Everything you need to know
- The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases
