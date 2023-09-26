Apple connects Podcasts app with Music, News+, and other subscriptions

Apple on Tuesday announced new service features for its Podcasts app that gives users access to more content, thanks to the new ability to tie shows to in-app subscriptions, Apple Music, and Apple News+. Apple is also offering Apple News+ Narrated, a new show that narrates articles in Apple News+.

Available now, Apple Podcasts has over 60 podcasts for subscribers to Apple Music, Apple News+, and the Calm and Lingokids apps. When running iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or macOS Sonoma, users can launch the Podcasts app and subscriptions will automatically link to the app–a splash screen will display what subscriptions and apps have been connected. Users can also manually connect by visiting the app’s channel page in Podcasts.

Apple has more app and podcast connections coming soon. Next month, Podcasts will be available to app subscribers of Bloomberg, Curio, L’Équipe, Mamamia, Sleep Cycle, The Economist, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WELT News, and Zen.

Apple also announced that shows from Apple Music Radio will be available in the Podcasts app. “Apple Music is home to hundreds of original shows featuring the world’s top artists and tastemakers, and our listeners love them,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of editorial, in a press release. “There is truly something for everyone, which is why we’re excited to make it all available on Apple Podcasts, so subscribers can follow their favorites, save episodes to their library, get notified when new episodes are released, and listen offline across their devices.”

Apple News+ Narrated: Audio versions of popular articles

Apple News+ is also tied into the new Podcasts app subscriber service, with the new Apple News+ Narrated among the available shows. “Now subscribers can enjoy narrated articles representing some of the best journalism from News+ publishers on Apple Podcasts as well as in Apple News,” said Lauren Kern, Apple News’s editor-in-chief, in a press release.

Apple News+ Narrated features selected articles narrated by professional actors rather than AI-generated voices. An Apple News+ subscription is required and available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Apple News+ Narrated requires an Apple News+ subscription. Foundry

The podcast market has become very competitive, with Spotify and its exclusive offerings of popular podcasters, as well as Amazon and other services. Apple’s ability to tie podcasts to its App Store gives it a unique service it can offer to companies selling app subscriptions. It also provides exclusive access to users invested in the Apple ecosystem.