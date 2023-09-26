Amazon is giving away the iPhone 15 Pro if you switch to Boost Infinite

Nearly every carrier promises up to $1,000 off a new iPhone 15 Pro, but getting the full amount isn’t easy—you need to be a new customer or start a new line, sign up for a high-end plan, stick with the same handset for three years, and have an iPhone 14 Pro Max to trade in. But Amazon might have the best deal of all—offering $1,000 off a new iPhone 15 with no trade-in or questions asked.

The only caveat we can see is you have to sign up for Dish Network’s Boost Infinite Unlimited 5G plan which costs $60 per month (plus taxes and fees). In turn, Boost Infinite will give you $1,000 credit towards a new iPhone 15 spread out over 36 payments. That means the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 won’t cost anything extra, but the $1,199 iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $5.56 per month over the course of the 36-month finance agreement.

The plan also includes annual upgrades to get the latest iPhone every year directly from Boost Infinite after at least 12 payments. Boost Infinite uses America’s Smart Network, which uses the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Dish networks for coverage.

There are a few things to know. While you won’t be paying upfront for the phone, the purchase requires activation and financing through Boost Infinite. At checkout, Amazon says Boost Infinite will collect a $60 activation fee that will be credited against your first month’s wireless service bill. And if you leave the network before the 36th month, you’ll be on the hook for the remaining balance of your phone.

But from what we can tell, you’re getting an iPhone 15 with unlimited wireless service for $60 a month (plus tax).