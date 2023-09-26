iOS 17.0.2 released for all iPhones, fixing setup transfer bug

Apple has released iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2, after making the update available only to iPhone 15 models on Friday, September 22.

This update includes the important security fixes from 17.0.1, also released on September 22, but fixes another important bug for new iPhone buyers.

Some users who bought new iPhone 15 models discovered that they were not able to transfer data from their old iPhone during the setup process. They should have been prompted to update to iOS 17.0.2 on their new iPhone 15 or 15 Pro as part of the setup process, after which the transfer would work, but for some users this didn’t happen (or took an unusually long time) and they had to connect the iPhone to a Mac to download the update. Restoring from an iCloud backup always worked, but you get a faster and more complete transfer directly from your old device.

The iOS 17.0.02 update fixes this bug for iPhones, while iPadOS 17.0.2 fixes the same setup data transfer bug for iPads.

To update your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app, then General > Software Update, and tap Update Now.

To accompany this update, watchOS 10.0.2 has been released for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. That update can be installed through the Watch app.