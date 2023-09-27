This complete course pack can help you master Python and Python certification for under $10

There is one programming language that rules them all – Python. From dedicated data scientists to novice first-timers, Python’s easy-to-learn, highly adaptable roots have helped this intuitive discipline become the center of the coding universe.

Python is now the number one most used language in industry watcher TIOBE's monthly index. With the training in The 2023 Complete Python Certification Boot Camp Bundle, users can gain the knowledge they need to better utilize this core tech skill.

Serving as the backbone of forward-thinking fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning, Python stands to be around for a long time, and these 12 courses featuring more than 130 hours of in-depth instruction will help both newbies and even experienced programmers alike understand why.

Learners can move at their own pace, drinking in the knowledge from experienced Python users and trainers, including software engineer Musa Arda, computer science expert Dr. Chris Mall, and veteran programmer Jose Salvatierra.

The collection starts with a handful of courses aimed at getting a new coder’s feet wet, including:

The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2023;

Python Programming, CS, Algorithms, and Data Structures;

Python Hands-On;

And more.

Then, learning hones in on different Python-centric skills, like:

Intro to Coding with Python Turtle;

Computer Vision and Deep Learning;

Build a Smart Security Camera for Raspberry Pi;

And more.

There’s even PCEP, a Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Preparation Course. With this class, you can learn PCEP methodology and prepare to take and pass the PCEP Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Exam. If you pass the exam, you could add Python 3 to your resume.

This Python boot camp bundle boasts a 4.6 out of 5 stars, with one verified buyer writing, “Great to get up and running with coding. Whether you have experience or not, this will give you the tools you need to get going.”

Gain knowledge in one of the most widely used programs in the tech world to elevate your expertise or jump into a more lucrative career.

Gain knowledge in one of the most widely used programs in the tech world to elevate your expertise or jump into a more lucrative career.

