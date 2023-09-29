Apple in October: Will new M3 Macs save us from a dull month?

September was, as usual, a huge month for Apple. The iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, and releases of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and even macOS Sonoma.

October is often a little more muted, but we usually have the new macOS release and even some new Macs to look forward to. This year, the macOS release came earlier in September and the release of new Macs is in question.

We’ll still get some nice OS updates, new Apple TV+ shows, and Apple Arcade games, but it could very well be that all the big releases for the year are behind us and we shouldn’t expect another big drop from Apple until the spring of 2024! Here’s what we expect from Apple in October 2023.

New hardware releases

M3 Macs? Previously, it was rumored that Apple would release the first of its M3-based Macs in October. This might include an updated iMac with M3 and processor, and MacBook Air with M3, with not much expected to change other than the processors. But recent rumors have cast that in double, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying he doesn’t expect any iPads or Macs with M3 chips this year at all.

iPad mini 7: The most recent rumors of a 7th-generation iPad mini still say it’s coming this fall. Without many other products to announce, and with no major new features expected other than an updated processor, it’s likely this would be released directly to the web with little fanfare.

All the big yearly new software releases are out, including macOS Somona, making the first time macOS was released in September 2018.

We’re on to the point-release updates now, which are usually quite substantial for the first few months, as Apple finishes adding all the features promised at WWDC in June that didn’t quite make the initial release. The x.1 versions of all the operating systems entered beta at the end of September, and will probably see public release in October. Beta testing on the x.2 releases will probably start in October, too.

iOS/iPadOS 17.1: Adds some new Apple Music features, continuing AirDrop transfers over the internet, and other minor improvements. More could be added before its final release.

macOS Sonoma 14.1: The “favorite” feature comes to Apple Music, and there are fixes for Remote Widgets.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in TK. If you want to know what’s coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Lessons in Chemistry: Set in the 1950s, the story follows a woman who dreams of being a scientist in a world that demands women stay homemakers. She eventually lands a job hosting a TV cooking show and uses it as a platform to teach science to housewives. October 13

The Pigeon Tunnel: Tells the story of former British spy David Cornwell, who wrote under the pen name John le Carré. He authored famous espionage novels like The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Night Manager, and The Constant Gardener. October 20

The Enfield Poltergeist: The chilling true story of the world’s most famous poltergeist case through original audio recordings made inside the house as the events unfolded. October 27

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Some games are released with no forewarning, but you’ll often see several projects listed in the Coming Soon section.

We will update this section as soon as the Arcade games for October are listed.