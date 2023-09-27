macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta is available with a fix for Remote Widgets

Apple on Wednesday released the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta to developers. The beta comes just a day after the company officially released Sonoma 14 to the general public.

According to the developer release notes, 14.1 contains a fix for an issue where Remote Widgets appear blank when an iPhone and Mac are running mismatched operating systems (for example, iOS 16 instead of iOS 17, and macOS Sonoma). The notes also recommend two workarounds that developers can use for issues with Wallet and WidgetKit. Here are the release notes for developers, though they are aimed at developers and their tools or reports; this release may have more features or changes than what is contained here.

Remote Widgets

Resolved Issues

Fixed: Remote Widgets might render blank on mismatched iOS and macOS releases. (115436466)

Wallet

Known Issues

Some event ticket passes might fail to ingest into Wallet when added from a website on a Mac. (115216417)

Workaround: Add them to Wallet from an iPhone.

WidgetKit

Known Issues

In widgets Text(_:style:) doesn’t animate its content by default. (107582710)

Workaround: To explicitly request an animation, use the View.contentTransition(_:) modifier.

It’s not clear if Sonoma 14.1 will contain any new features. Several features in Sonoma were not available at the official release and are due at a later date.

Interested in trying out the betas? Here’s our guide on how to download the macOS Sonoma beta.