The InCharge 6-in-1 cable can channel power to almost any device. Right now, it’s only $16.97.

Did you leave your phone charger on your desk at work? Or, is it sitting on the passenger seat of your car? Or is that your tablet cable? But wait a minute, if that cable is for the tablet, which is for the drone? Or, well, you get the picture.

Rather than settling for a tangled web of proprietary cables, jury-rigged connectors, and cords you probably haven’t needed since 2008, the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is an ultra-fast, ultra-efficient charger that works with almost every device. From September 23 through 30, you can grab this multi-purpose charger for only $16.97 (reg. $39).

Need to go from a USB port to Lightning or USB-C to micro-USB? Those are just two of the six connection options available from this versatile five-foot-long cable. Check out the others below:

USB to USB-C

USB to Micro-USB

USB-C to USB-C

USB-C to Lightning

With all those connection ports, this cable is more than ready to power up your iPhone or Android phone, your laptop, tablet, smartwatch, and virtually any other power-thirsty device you may have.

Once connected, the InCharge® X Max takes it from there, understanding exactly how much power your device needs and funneling it to your tech at the fastest possible speed.

It can deliver USB-C to USB-C ultra-fast charging at up to 100W and accommodate iPhone fast charging of up to 18W. While many similar cables can only supply power, this cable can also handle data transfers, shifting files at speeds up to 480Mbps.

Crafted using aramid fiber, braided copper wires, TPU cable guards, and nylon reinforcement, this durable charger is a hit with users, who have given it a rave 4.9 out of 5-star rating. One verified buyer even wrote, “Super useful to have so many options in a single cable. In fact, I’ll be buying one more so that I have it conveniently available both at my desk and in my bag.”

Streamline your charging experience with this do-it-all charger.

Get the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for just $16.97 through September 30 at 11:59pm Pacific.

InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable

Always be charged for only $16.97!

Prices subject to change.