Lightning? USB-C? This 4-in-1 Charger for Apple devices does both for only $19.99.

Ding, dong…the Lightning cable is dead. But hey…it’s still gonna take some time and new Apple product rollouts before you’ll be able to finally bid farewell to your last Lightning-compatible device once and for all. Until then, you can cover all your bases and keep all your Apple devices happy and well-fed with this 4-in-1 USB-C Charger built just for the Apple product line.

With a pair of Lightning connectors as well as a USB-C plugin, this cable is crafted to carry you through the transition beautifully, serving up power enough to charge four devices at once safely and efficiently. There’s even a magnetic Apple Watch charging port as well so your wristwear will always be at peak battery life as well.

Instead of stringing multiple wires across your desk, this simple 4-foot cable feeds out to the four separate connectors elegantly, while disrupting as little of your precious desk space as possible.

Unlike typical Apple cables that can snap as easily as tree limbs in a high wind, this cable is made of starchier stuff, offering the durability needed to keep serving as your go-to charging cable for the iPhone 15 and well beyond, which is great for business travelers.

For a third less than their regular price, you can now pick up one of these chargers for use at home, as well as another for stashing at the office or in your vehicle for available power anywhere.

Retailing for $29.99, this handy 4-in-1 USB-C Charger is on sale now for just $19.99 while this limited-time deal lasts.

4-in-1 USB-C Charger for Apple Devices – $19.99

Charge up for $19.99

Prices subject to change.