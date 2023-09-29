Apple offers two possible fixes for watchOS 10 Weather app complication woes

If you own an Apple Watch Series 4 or later and have installed watchOS 10, you’ve probably noticed things are a lot different. But there’s one change that’s been irking users since day one—and Apple doesn’t appear to know how to fix it.

Ever since watchOS 10 arrived, many people have noticed that the Weather app complication isn’t loading, delivering dashes instead of temperature, AQI, or precipitation numbers. We assumed that it would have been fixed with the release of the watchOS 10.0.1 and 10.0.2 updates, but people are reporting that the issues persist.

Apple has offered two solutions, but the suggestions aren’t all that helpful. The first is to toggle the Allow Location Access setting on your iPhone, which will help the watch reconnect to your local weather. The second is to reset Location & Privacy completely, which resets all of your location settings to the factory default.

Some people have reported that Apple’s suggestions work at least temporarily before reverting to the same behavior. Other people have reported success with switching between the 12-hour and 24-hour clock in the Clock app settings.

At any rate, it appears as though the issues will persist until Apple pushes the watchOS 10.1 update, which began beta testing this week.