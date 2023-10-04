Apple Watch Ultra 1 vs. Ultra 2: More speed and smarter gestures

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now available, coming about a year after the original Ultra was released. The two watches look the same, but there are some subtle differences you won’t notice until you actually use each watch.

However, if you can’t get your hands on the watches, don’t fret. In this article, we point out the similarities and differences in each Apple Watch Ultra. If you’re in the market for one–or you’re wondering if you should upgrade from an original Ultra–we’ve got the details right here.

Apple Watch Ultra vs. Ultra 2: Specifications

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Ultra Release year 2023 2022 Size 49mm 49mm Display Always‑On Retina LTPO OLED Display Always‑On Retina LTPO OLED Display Front glass Flat sapphire glass Flat sapphire glass Brightness 3,000 nits max; 1 nit min 2,000 nits max GPS GPS + Cellular GPS + Cellular System-in-a-Package (SiP) · S9 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

· 4-core neural engine

· W3 wireless chip

· 2nd generation ultra-wideband chip · S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

· W3 wireless chip

· U1 chip (ultra-wideband) Input · Digital Crown with haptic feedback

· side button

· Action Button

· double-tap gesture

· on-device Siri · Digital Crown with haptic feedback

· side button

· Action Button

· Siri (phone-based) Sensors · temperature

· blood oxygen sensor

· electrical heart

· optical heart

· depth gauge

· water temperature · temperature

· blood oxygen sensor

· electrical heart

· optical heart

· depth gauge

· water temperature Health tracking · high and low heart rate notifications

· irregular heart rhythm notification

· ECG app

· sleep phases · high and low heart rate notifications

· irregular heart rhythm notification

· ECG app

· sleep phases Safety · international emergency calls

· emergency SOS

· accident detection

· fall detection

· siren · international emergency calls

· emergency SOS

· accident detection

· fall detection

· siren Water resistance Up to 100 meters Up to 100 meters Diving 40 meters recreational diving depth, EN13319 certified 40 meters recreational diving depth, EN13319 certified Dust protection IP6X IP6X Wireless connectivity · LTE and UMTS

· WLAN 4 (802.11n)

· Bluetooth 5.3 · LTE and UMTS

· WLAN 4 (802.11n)

· Bluetooth 5.3 Audio Two speakers and ring of three microphones with beamforming Two speakers and ring of three microphones with beamforming Storage 64GB 32GB Battery life Up to 36 hours; up to 18 hours with LTE; up to 72 hours in power-saving mode Up to 36 hours; up to 18 hours with LTE; up to 60 hours in power-saving mode Navigation Precise dual-frequency GNSS: GPS, GNSS, Galileo and BeiDouL1 and L5 GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou, compass and always-on altimeter Precise dual-frequency GNSS: GPS, GNSS, Galileo and BeiDouL1 and L5 GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou, compass, and always-on altimeter Weight 61.4g 61.3g Price $799/£799 $799/£849

Apple Watch Ultra 1 vs. Ultra 2: Obvious differences

The new chip in the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the S9 System-in-a-Package (SiP), which has a four-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning operations faster than the S8 in the Ultra 1. The S9 is also capable of running Siri directly on the Ultra 2, instead of via the connected iPhone, as it does with the Ultra 1. Voice-to-text translations as also faster.

The Ultra 2 has support for a new double-tap gesture that activates the main button within an open app. It involves tapping your index finger and thumb twice on your watch hand. While the double-tap gesture isn’t on the Ultra 1, it (as well as the Ultra 2) supports a set of gestures that can be activated through the Accessibility settings.

The Ultra 2’s graphics processor is up to 30 percent faster than the Ultra 1’s. The Ultra 2’s second-generation ultra-wideband chip also enables more precise locations for tracked devices.

A difference that will catch your eye is the Ultra 2’s brighter display–its maximum 3,000 nits outshines the Ultra 1’s 2,000-nit max. The Ultra 2 display can also darken significantly more–the minimum brightness is just one nit.

In the U.S., the Apple Watch Ultra 2 costs the same $799 as the original Apple Watch Ultra. In Europe, the price is a big difference: The Ultra 2 is €100 lower; in the U.K. the Ultra 2 is £50 lower.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 supports a double-tap gesture that activates the primary button in a watch app, so you don’t have to touch the screen. Apple

Apple Watch Ultra 1 vs. Ultra 2: Not-so-obvious differences

Let’s start with file storage. The Ultra 2 has 64GB of storage, while the Ultra 1 has 32GB. This gives the user more flexibility; for example, you can save a lot of topographical maps offline for hikes.

The battery life for normal use with low power settings is longer with the Ultra 2 at 72 hours. The Apple Watch Ultra 1 was able to last up to 60 hours.

The Ultra 2 states its accuracy of the depth gauge at ±1 meter. It is currently unknown whether Apple has actually built in a more precise depth gauge or whether it has simply not mentioned it in the Ultra 1.

When it comes to navigation, support for the Japanese network QZSS has disappeared.

The Ultra 2 works with iPhones from iPhone XS onwards, the Ultra 1 works with the iPhone 8, X, and later.

Which Apple Watch Ultra to buy?

If you’re thinking about buying an outdoor watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is at the top of the list. Apple gave the watch a new chip, making it more future-proof than its predecessor. The longer battery life in low-power mode is attractive. And the brighter display can make a difference in certain environments.

That being said, since the new features are not must-haves, you can probably find a good deal on an Apple Watch Ultra 1. You can save a nice chunk of change and get a great watch for your adventures.

This article originally appeared on MacWelt and was translated by Roman Loyola.