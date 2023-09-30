Explore this leading real estate investing service for just $40

The real estate market has boomed out of control in recent years, making it more challenging than ever for people to enter the investment market. Whether you’re simply wondering how to get a good deal on your first house or you’re a professional who wants a better way to analyze the real estate market, Mashvisor can help.

For a limited time, you can get a Mashvisor Lite plan for only $39.99 (reg. $899) or a Professional plan for only $199.99 (reg. $3599).

Mashvisor is an AI-powered repository of up-to-date, accurate real estate data from various sources, including the MLS, Zillow, Rentometer, Airbnb, and the US Census Bureau. It uses AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms to effectively store and analyze data into actionable insights that can help you make smarter decisions in the real estate market, whether you’re a buyer or managing property.

With Mashvisor, you can find the best long-term and short-term rental markets in the US and customize your criteria to find the perfect property or future investments more easily. Filter properties by location, budget, rental strategy, property type, and size.

You can even test out Mashvisor’s API to integrate accurate long-term and vacation rental data more easily. Plus, Airbnb hosts can further benefit from this platform, as Mashvisor can optimize Airbnb rates based on accurate short-term rental analysis and updated market insights, as well as project rental ROI. Say goodbye to guessing how to price your short-term property.

Real estate agents, full-time investors, and brokers may especially benefit from Mashvisor’s Professional plan, which has the same capabilities as the Lite plan and also allows you to find multifamily and foreclosure properties, export up to 60 property searches to Excel per month, and much more.

Find out why Mashvisor has earned an Excellent rating on Trustpilot.

For a limited time, get:

Mashvisor: Lifetime Subscription

Grab a Lite or Professional Plan through Macworld!

Prices subject to change.