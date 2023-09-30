Apple is reportedly planning to make the iPhone SE 4 better than the iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 has only been on shelves for a week, but the rumor mill is already cranking on the next models. Earlier this week, we got some information about the A18 processor for the iPhone 16 and now we have a report about the next iPhone SE. And it’s a doozy.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4, which may launch next year or in 2025, has a number of new features in store for its first refresh since 2022. Among the rumored upgrades:

New design: The iPhone SE 4 will lose the classic Home button design and adopt an all-screen design similar to the iPhone 14.

The iPhone SE 4 will lose the classic Home button design and adopt an all-screen design similar to the iPhone 14. New display: Apple will reportedly dump the LCD display for an OLED one with a notch.

Apple will reportedly dump the LCD display for an OLED one with a notch. Face ID: Instead of a Touch ID sensor, the iPhone SE 4 will have Face ID.

Instead of a Touch ID sensor, the iPhone SE 4 will have Face ID. USB-C: The iPhone SE 4 will switch from a Lightning port to USB-C.

The iPhone SE 4 will switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. Upgraded camera: While the iPhone SE 4 will still have a single camera, it will be upgraded from 12MP to 48MP.

While the iPhone SE 4 will still have a single camera, it will be upgraded from 12MP to 48MP. Action button: Like the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly dump the mute switch for a customizable Action button.

Like the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly dump the mute switch for a customizable Action button. A16 Bionic: The iPhone SE will likely have the same chip as the iPhone 15.

The iPhone SE will likely have the same chip as the iPhone 15. 5G: The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly be the first device to feature Apple’s own 5G modem, which has been in development since 2019.

That paints a portrait of a phone that would be arguably better than the iPhone 15, presumably at around half the price. The iPhone 15 doesn’t even have an Action button—though it’s expected to get one with the iPhone 16—so it’s not clear how Apple will position the phone if it is released in 2024.

But even if Apple waits until 2025 to launch this new iPhone SE, it would overshadow the iPhone 16 with a lower price tag and similar features. The current iPhone SE sells for $429, while the iPhone 13 starts at $599.