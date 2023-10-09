Why the iPhone 15 overheating saga will only help Apple sell more iPhones

Welcome to our weekly Apple Breakfast column, which includes all the Apple news you missed last week in a handy bite-sized roundup. We call it Apple Breakfast because we think it goes great with a Monday morning cup of coffee or tea, but it’s cool if you want to give it a read during lunch or dinner hours too.

The first step is admitting you’ve got a problem

Another iPhone launch, another set of high-profile problems. It’s true that the media (including, granted, this very reporter in this very article) loves to talk about Apple’s failings. Still, sometimes the company plays into the media’s hands a little too accommodatingly.

This year there were three candidates for a “-gate” suffix: the new FineWoven cases scuffing and staining far too easily; 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models overheating alarmingly; and someone making a video in which they tried to snap one of the new phones and, well, largely succeeded. None of these are exactly reassuring, but for obvious reasons–excessive temperature is always a worry–the overheating issue is proving by far the most headline-friendly.

I’m not here to argue that #hotphoneouchgate isn’t worthy of the attention it’s getting. This is no confected scandal: “Piping hot” is an adjective that should be applied to soup, not phones, and even Apple itself acknowledges that this goes well beyond the slightly increased temperatures that are expected with newly set-up devices. It’s troubling, too, that such a significant issue didn’t emerge in internal testing, just as nobody at Cupertino apparently thought to put a FineWoven case in a pocket with a set of keys. Apple’s famed details-oriented approach appears to have been diluted somewhere along the line.

But another change in the company’s approach is altogether more pleasing to see. The first and still most memorable iPhone launch scandal was Antennagate back in 2010 when the iPhone 4’s new design caused reception to drop out when it was held in a particular way. Let’s be clear, that is a hilariously fundamental and disqualifying failing for a phone. But Steve Jobs, who was running the company at the time, was offensively dismissive when a customer complained about it. “Just avoid holding it that way,” he wrote, giving every impression of chuckling and rolling his eyes while typing.

The funny thing is that, several years later, it emerged that Jobs wasn’t dismissive at all. In fact, he was allegedly so torn up about it that he wept. But the company’s official public response was to play down the seriousness of the problem and hope it went away… which it obviously didn’t.

Maybe that’s why things changed. Because as worrying as #toohottohandlegate may be in what it says about quality control at Cupertino these days, it’s hard to deny that the company’s response has been kind of exemplary. It acknowledged the problem was real, and provided details about the hardware and software elements that were and weren’t related, including the third-party apps that users should stop using until updates could be issued (which put pressure on those app makers to issue them). Finally, Apple issued an update to iOS 17 that solved the problem once and for all.

Sure, there was a degree of self-protection in the public statements, including an atomic smackdown on one pundit claiming the phones would need to be slowed down in order to fix the problem. But on the whole, this was a case study of the way we want companies to handle situations like this. And there’s nothing hotter than that.

And with that, we're done for this week's Apple Breakfast.