Home / iPhone
Macworld Podcast

Macworld Podcast: iPhone 15 setup problems, overheating, FineWoven fiasco, and more

Listen to the Macworld Podcast episode 858.
Macworld Podcast
By Roman Loyola, Jason Cross and Michael Simon, Macworld OCT 5, 2023 1:00 am PDT
Iphone 15 Pro
Image: Petter Ahrnstedt

The iPhone 15 launch wasn’t as smooth as anyone hoped it would be. Reports of setup problems, overheating, and broken phones fill the internet—and then there’s the talk about FineWoven. We cover all the iPhone 15 issues in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 858 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 858 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 858 on Spotify

Get info 

Click on the links below to learn more about what was discussed on the show. 

Social media comments mentioned in the show 

Steven Owen Facebook
Facebook

Subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.

Listen on Apple Podcasts