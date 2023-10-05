Macworld Podcast: iPhone 15 setup problems, overheating, FineWoven fiasco, and more

The iPhone 15 launch wasn’t as smooth as anyone hoped it would be. Reports of setup problems, overheating, and broken phones fill the internet—and then there’s the talk about FineWoven. We cover all the iPhone 15 issues in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!
This is episode 858 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 858 on Apple Podcasts
Listen to episode 858 on Spotify
Get info
Click on the links below to learn more about what was discussed on the show.
- Apple explains why the iPhone 15 is overheating and how it plans to fix it
- PSA: Your new iPhone 15 needs an update and a Polishing Cloth
- Peak Design’s Action Button Fix Kit shows how messy iPhone case-making can be
- FineWoven: Apple is saving the planet one crappy iPhone 15 case at a time
- Well, here’s another FineWoven mess Apple’s gotten into
- The iPhone 15 Pro is easier to repair—as long as Apple is the one fixing it
Social media comments mentioned in the show
Subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.