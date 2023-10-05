Macworld Podcast: iPhone 15 setup problems, overheating, FineWoven fiasco, and more

The iPhone 15 launch wasn’t as smooth as anyone hoped it would be. Reports of setup problems, overheating, and broken phones fill the internet—and then there’s the talk about FineWoven. We cover all the iPhone 15 issues in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 858 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

How is this remotely good enough in a product costing over £1,000? Just shoddy. — Mike Williams (@MikeW924) September 28, 2023

