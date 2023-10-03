Optimize your laptop with Microsoft’s latest OS, Windows 11 Pro, for under $30 during Deal Days

Upgrading your operating system can make a difference in your computer-based activities. During Deal Days, our version of Prime Day that runs through October 15th, you can get Microsoft’s latest and greatest OS, Windows 11 Pro, for only $29.97 (reg. $199).

This deal includes one activation key that can be used for up to three devices. Designed to support individual and business use, this advanced OS comes with top-of-the-line security, functionality, and administrative support.

It comes with BitLocker Encryption, Windows Information Protection, and Microsoft Information Protection Integration for security. Windows 11 Pro also supports increased productivity with features like virtualization technology, which enables you to run multiple operating systems on a single computer.

The OS also features group policy management support, enabling you to configure settings for devices you may have deployed to team members or employees. No wonder Windows 11 Pro has a 4 out of 5-star rating from TechRadar!

Important Note: Windows 10 Home users can’t upgrade to this OS for free, as it requires a new license. Only some Windows 10 Pro users can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, but not all devices are eligible.

