FEMA iPhone alert: What is it and how to turn it off

In the U.S., the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) works with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS). IPAWS is used to alert U.S. Citizens through mobile phones, radios, and television of emergency situations.

Have you ever been watching TV, and then suddenly you see an alert graphics on the screen, and hear a long tone, followed by a voice saying, “This is a test. This is a test of the emergency broadcast system. This is only a test”? That’s part of IPAWS. So it’s been around for a long time.

