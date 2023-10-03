FEMA iPhone alert: What is it and how to turn it off

In the U.S., the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) works with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS). IPAWS is used to alert U.S. Citizens through mobile phones, radios, and television of emergency situations.
Have you ever been watching TV, and then suddenly you see an alert graphics on the screen, and hear a long tone, followed by a voice saying, “This is a test. This is a test of the emergency broadcast system. This is only a test”? That’s part of IPAWS. So it’s been around for a long time.
If you’re still unfamiliar with what’s going on, we’ve put together this FAQ to help you understand how it works.
FAQ: FEMA Wireless Emergency Alerts
What is IPAWS?
The Integrated Public Alert & Warning System was created as a way to authentically alert U.S. citizens across the nation or emergency situations. Alerts are sent through three outlets:
- Mobile phones: These devices receive what FEMA calls Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).
- Radio: Radio broadcasts are part of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). This also includes National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio.
- Television: TV broadcasts are part of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). Streaming services such as Apple TV+ are not part of EAS and thus do not play alerts.
What kind of alerts appear on mobile phones?
Mobile phones receive Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). These alerts are short messages (up to 360 characters, but often 90) from authorized government agencies that include an audio alert and vibration to tell the person that there is an urgent alert on their phone. The audio and vibration do not play continuously; it’s similar to when you receive a text message from another person. The major differences are that the sound and vibration may be different from what you have set or heard before, and they also play even if your phone is set to mute.
Who receives the alerts?
Cell providers who participate in IPAWS allow FEMA to send WEAs to its customers. If your provider is in IPAWS (Verizon, AT&T T-Mobile, and most others), you will be sent an alert. Not all providers participate in the IPAWS, but all the major carriers do.
What do the alerts say?
Alerts are sent to provide information about an emergency situation. It may offer general recommendations on actions you can take, and it may include a phone number for you to call if you want to hear a recorded message that provides additional information.
When FEMA runs a test of the IPAWS, the WEA says, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” If your phone is set for Spanish, the WEA will be in Spanish.
How often are WEA tests administered?
FEMA conducted EAS tests in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023. The first “Presidential Alert” nationwide WEA test, which was delivered to every active WEA-compatible wireless device in the country, was sent in 2018.
If I get an alert, what do I do?
The alert may not do anything more than describe an emergency situation that is occurring. If recommended actions are made, it’s up to you if you want to follow them. You can ignore the alerts completely if you wish. How you want to react to an alert is up to you.
If I get an alert, may I close/delete it?
Yes. There is no penalty if you close, delete, or ignore an alert. FEMA won’t know what you did with the alert. There is also no way to send a response or question to an alert.
How can I block the alerts?
iPhones will receive the notification by default but can be set to not receive any WEAs, even if your provider participates in IPAWS. You can block all WEAs, whether they are test messages or actual emergency alerts. Here is how to turn off the alerts in iOS 17.
- Open the Setting app and tap Notifications.
- Scroll to the very bottom of the screen. (It might take a while if you have a lot of apps.) You should find a section labeled Government Alerts.
- If you don’t want to receive any government alerts, turn off all the settings here.
- Tap on Emergency Alerts.
- Turn off the settings for Emergency Alerts. This will automatically turn off the Always Play Sound setting. Alternatively, you can leave the Emergency Alerts setting on and turn off Always Play Sound.
To turn these settings on, just follow the steps above and flip the switches on.
Why does FEMA run tests of its IPAWS?
In 2015, the IPAWS Modernization Act was passed, and the law requires FEMA to run tests to ensure that the system works. After each test, FEMA looks into any improvements or fixes that need to be made.
FEMA has available to the public the IPAWS Best Practices, its guidelines for “sending successful alerts, warnings, and notifications.” Anyone can download the document and read about how IPAWS operates.
How often does FEMA run tests?
The IPAWS Modernization Act states that FEMA must test the iPAWS “not less than once every three years.” The next test will occur on October 4, 2023, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern. The previous test was run on August 11, 2021. The next test after October 4 will occur sometime before 2026–FEMA has not announced a date.
If FEMA is unable to run its test on October 4, the test will be rescheduled for October 11.
How long do the tests last?
FEMA sets a 30-minute window to run its tests. For its October 4 test, phones will receive a WEA between 2:20 and 2:50 p.m. Eastern. Once the test message has been received by a phone, it should not receive it again and the test should be over.
The sound and vibration that plays to notify you about the WEA is not continuous–it will not play over and over again through the 30-minute window. It should play twice upon delivery to your phone.
Does the government use this to get information from my phone?
No. This isn’t a means for FEMA to access your phone and its data. It’s a one-way message “blast.” A persistent connection to your phone is not made. Also, Apple has set up iOS so that any app that wants to track you must ask for your permission first, so a FEMA alert can’t track you without you knowing about it.
How can I learn more?
FEMA has several web resources that can be visited for more information: