Apple’s gorgeous Milanese Loop band is more than 50% off today

No matter what Apple Watch you own, you can always use a new band to change things up. And today’s deal brings style and savings: Amazon’s Woot is selling Apple’s Milanese Loop in gold for $37 and space black for $45, a savings of more than 50 percent off the $99 MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Milanese Loop is one of the original Apple Watch bands and is made from a woven stainless steel alloy. Based on a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century, it’s “infinitely adjustable” thanks to a magnetic clasp, and comes with a full 1-year warranty from Apple.

Apple still sells the Milanese Loop band in graphite, gold, and silver for $99, and from what we can tell, nothing has changed from the original version other than the colors. So if you don’t want to pay full price (or anywhere near it) go grab this deal right now.