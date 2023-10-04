iOS 17.0.3 is out with iPhone 15 Pro overheating fix and security updates for all

Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3. For iPhone 15 Pro owners, this is a must-download. As we previously explained, some users are experiencing iPhone 15 Pro overheating, which Apple has chalked up to some bad app updates as well as a bug in iOS 17. Apple’s release notes for iOS 17.0.3 say:

This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.

So if you have an iPhone 15 Pro, grab this and make sure your apps are up to date. (Uber and Instagram are notable popular apps that seem to be related to the issue and have been recently updated.)

But even if you don’t have the latest iPhone, this is a worthwhile download. There are two security vulnerabilities addressed in this update as well. One of them has been actively exploited already against versions of iOS prior to iOS 16.6, which was released in late July. These fixes will also be part of iOS 17.1, which is currently in testing and will likely be released later this month.

Kernel

Impact: A local attacker may be able to elevate their privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.6.

A local attacker may be able to elevate their privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.6. Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

The issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2023-42824

WebRTC

Impact: A buffer overflow may result in arbitrary code execution

A buffer overflow may result in arbitrary code execution Description: The issue was addressed by updating to libvpx 1.13.1.

The issue was addressed by updating to libvpx 1.13.1. WebKit Bugzilla: 262365

CVE-2023-5217

To update your iPhone or iPad, open Settings, tap General, then Software Update. When the update appears, tap Update Now to immediately download and install or Update Tonight to install while you’re sleeping.