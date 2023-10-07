These AirPod alternatives bring all the quality and none of the price: just $22.97 during Deal Days

Earbuds can be expensive, but fortunately, you don’t have to shell out an arm and a leg to get a reliable, high-quality pair. During Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, you can score these AirPod alternatives, the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds, for only $22.97 (reg. $69) through October 15th. They even come with a wireless charging case and power bank!

The 4.8-star rated Flux 7s are built for audiophiles who genuinely care about their listening experience. Built to auto-pair seamlessly with iPhones or Androids, these earbuds employ intelligent noise reduction for optimal performance. That means they block out non-essential sounds like ambient room noise or indirect conversation that can distract from your music or podcast.

For active listeners, they’re sweatproof and IPX4 waterproof, so they’re ready for everything from gym sessions to enjoying your tunes on a rainy day. Along with a convenient voice assistant feature, these earbuds come with a built-in 2000mAh polymer lithium quick-charging battery, capable of fast charging your Flux 7s with up to 5 hours of standby time. You can even use voice assistant with these earbuds!

Your purchase also includes a power bank that acts as a multi-functional charging case and can be used for your smartphone.

During Deal Days, get the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank in black for just $22.97. No coupon is required, but this deal ends October 15th at 11:59pm Pacific!

Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank (Black)

Listen for only $22.97 through Macworld

Prices subject to change.