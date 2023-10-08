These translation earbuds are under $100 during our version of Prime Day

Nobody wants to be unable to communicate effectively when they’re traveling abroad. One of the simplest ways to ensure your trip is more seamless is to try and communicate in the native language, and the Mymanu CLIK S makes that easier than ever.

If you’re traveling sometime soon, make sure you pack these translation earbuds, especially since they’re nearly half off during our version of Prime Day — Deal Days. From October 2nd through October 15th, these translation earbuds are only $89.97 (reg. $157).

A 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, the CLIK S offers live voice translations in 37 languages, enabling you to communicate with more than two billion people worldwide. With the proprietary translation app, MyJuno, you can understand and then write or speak in any of these languages in moments.

And, of course, you can use the CLIK buttons to switch between HD music listening, answering calls, and reading texts as you travel around. They also boast water resistance, Aptx® for a superior wireless experience, voice assistance, and an extended battery life of 30 hours when using the included charging case. No wonder these translation earbuds boast a 5-star rating!

During Deal Days, grab the Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds for just $89.97. No coupon is required, but this exclusive pricing only lasts until October 15th at 11:59pm Pacific!

Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds – $89.97

